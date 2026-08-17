eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay
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The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
Packing up small enough for a backpack pocket, this one suits beginners who want to practice flying without risking an expensive setup, and the two batteries mean more air time before you're stuck waiting on a charger. Apply coupon code "DRONEFORVIP" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p HD camera with real-time FPV streaming
- 24 minutes total flight time with modular batteries
- One-key takeoff, landing, and altitude hold for beginners
- 360 degree 3D flips and smart app control
- Four protective propeller guards for safe indoor flight
Handheld and self-flying, this drone tracks and films you automatically, so it's worth a look for anyone who wants action shots without operating remote controls. Apply coupon code "Z75A5IP4" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hands-free follow-me filming up to 15mph tracking speed
- No FAA registration needed; 125g lightweight, FCC certified
- 2.7K@30fps video, 1080p HDR, triple stabilization
- 32GB internal storage for private filming without SD cards
- Fully enclosed safety guards for safer close-range flying
- Model: X1 edition
This DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $104 off, bringing the price down to $245. The bundle includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and propeller guards, giving you more flying time and protection than the standalone drone. At 135 g, it's light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135 g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Shoots 4K ultra-stabilized video with a 12MP camera
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for extended flying
- Comes with full-coverage propeller guards for safer indoor flying
- Offers a maximum range of 10 km
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
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