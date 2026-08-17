Compact enough to carry everywhere, this one suits anyone who wants gimbal-stabilized 4K footage without hauling a full camera rig. Apply coupon code "USFB95C" for a savings of $1,286. Buy Now at AliExpress
eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
Suited for beginners or casual content creators who want a budget entry point into vlogging without committing to a mirrorless or DSLR setup, this 64MP 4K camera comes bundled with a 32GB SD card at $42. Apply coupon code "M9783FWB" to save half. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video and 64MP image resolution
- 180-degree flip screen for selfies and vlogging
- Integrated webcam and WiFi for instant sharing
- Built-in fill light and creative photography filters
- Includes 32GB SD card
This Panasonic LUMIX S9 with its 18-40mm lens is $1398, down from $1800. That price beats Amazon's recent 90-day average of $1,619. It pairs a full-frame sensor with a compact, lightweight body and a 150-point autofocus system, along with built-in Wi-Fi for quick transfers to a smartphone. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-frame mirrorless camera bundled with an S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens
- Compact, lightweight body designed for travel and everyday use
- 150-point hybrid autofocus system
- Records high-resolution video with 10-bit color depth
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for transferring photos and videos to a smartphone
- Uses SD memory cards for storage
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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