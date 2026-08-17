Handheld and self-flying, this drone tracks and films you automatically, so it's worth a look for anyone who wants action shots without operating remote controls. Apply coupon code "Z75A5IP4" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hands-free follow-me filming up to 15mph tracking speed
- No FAA registration needed; 125g lightweight, FCC certified
- 2.7K@30fps video, 1080p HDR, triple stabilization
- 32GB internal storage for private filming without SD cards
- Fully enclosed safety guards for safer close-range flying
- Model: X1 edition
Camera drones like this one are aimed at people who want aerial shots without learning to fly a traditional remote-controlled model, since the X1 Pro Max tracks and follows you automatically. Apply coupon code "U496I9PD" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at Amazon
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
Packing up small enough for a backpack pocket, this one suits beginners who want to practice flying without risking an expensive setup, and the two batteries mean more air time before you're stuck waiting on a charger. Apply coupon code "DRONEFORVIP" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p HD camera with real-time FPV streaming
- 24 minutes total flight time with modular batteries
- One-key takeoff, landing, and altitude hold for beginners
- 360 degree 3D flips and smart app control
- Four protective propeller guards for safe indoor flight
This DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $104 off, bringing the price down to $245. The bundle includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and propeller guards, giving you more flying time and protection than the standalone drone. At 135 g, it's light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135 g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Shoots 4K ultra-stabilized video with a 12MP camera
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for extended flying
- Comes with full-coverage propeller guards for safer indoor flying
- Offers a maximum range of 10 km
This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundles the drone, RC remote, three batteries, a memory card, and a camera backpack for $749.95, down from $949.99. That's a savings of $200. The drone weighs under 249 grams and shoots 4K HDR video, with each battery offering up to 40 minutes of flight time. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Weighs under 249 grams for portability
- Records 4K HDR video
- Up to 40 minutes of flight time per battery
- Includes 3 intelligent flight batteries and 3 propeller sets
- Comes with a 2-way charging hub and 64GB microSD memory card
- Includes a shoulder bag and photo/video backpack
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|29%
|$211 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$209
|Buy Now
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