Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans bedding, bath, decor, lighting, outdoor, and rugs, all marked up to 60% off, alongside furniture clearance discounts of up to 50%. Bedroom furniture is also included, with pieces like the Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed dropping to $1,799, down from $2,099. Smaller home items are discounted too, including a throw pillow cover at $35, down from $50. Choose pickup where available to avoid delivery fees, otherwise shipping will vary by item. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel