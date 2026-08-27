Crate & Barrel's Labor Day Sale covers furniture, rugs, lighting, and decor at up to 60% off, alongside kitchen brands like Le Creuset and Staub. Thousands of items ship free across the sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
Wayfair's Labor Day Sale spans furniture, mattresses, rugs, and outdoor categories, with a mattress clearance featuring Sealy (up to $400 off) called out separately. Shoppers can find markdowns on patio furniture and dining sets alongside fall-focused decor and bedding as summer clearance winds down. Shop Now at Wayfair
At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans bedding, bath, decor, lighting, outdoor, and rugs, all marked up to 60% off, alongside furniture clearance discounts of up to 50%. Bedroom furniture is also included, with pieces like the Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed dropping to $1,799, down from $2,099. Smaller home items are discounted too, including a throw pillow cover at $35, down from $50. Choose pickup where available to avoid delivery fees, otherwise shipping will vary by item. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Discounts across bedroom furniture, bedding & bath, decor & lighting, outdoor, and rugs
- Furniture clearance items marked up to 50% off
- General clearance items marked up to 60% off
- Top kitchen brands discounted up to 35% off
- Over 1,200 items included in the sale
Crate & Barrel is offering up to 60% off decor and lighting, spanning categories like lighting, rugs, pillows and throws, wall decor, vases, decor sets, and outdoor decor. Over 1,000 items are included. Many items ship free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Covers lighting, bedding, pillows & throws, and wall decor & mirrors
- Also includes home accents, outdoor decor, window curtains, and rugs
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
- Many items ship free
Crate & Barrel's bedding and bath sale covers organic cotton sheet sets, quilts, duvet covers, and bath mats at up to 60% off. Sheet sets start at $103.96, down from $129.95, while quilts range from $223.96 to $279.96. Virtually everything ships for free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Organic cotton bed sheet sets
- Organic cotton quilts in multiple colors
- Reversible and printed duvet covers
- Organic cotton bath mats and rugs
- Quilted cotton jersey bed blankets
- Free shipping on featured items
Crate & Barrel's rugs sale covers 162 items, including hand-knotted and handwoven styles like the Tavira Performance and Andalucia Performance collections. Prices span a wide range, with rugs such as the Vienne Performance Wool Handwoven Beige Area Rug starting at $479.20. The sale spans multiple materials, patterns, and colors, so shoppers can find options for various room sizes and styles. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes hand-knotted and handwoven area rugs
- Available in performance materials for durability
- Runners and textured floor coverings included
- Multiple sizes ranging from area rugs to large room rugs
- Variety of colors including green, beige, ivory, and blue
- 162 items included in the sale
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