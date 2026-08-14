Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
Most stores charge $25. Buy Now at Crate & Barrel
Sign In or Register