Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel