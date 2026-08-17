Crate & Barrel is offering up to 60% off decor and lighting, spanning categories like lighting, rugs, pillows and throws, wall decor, vases, decor sets, and outdoor decor. Over 1,000 items are included. Many items ship free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Covers lighting, bedding, pillows & throws, and wall decor & mirrors
- Also includes home accents, outdoor decor, window curtains, and rugs
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
- Many items ship free
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
Works well for anyone lighting up a basement, hallway, or closet on a budget, since four fixtures at 3,200 lumens each cover a lot of ground for one purchase. Apply coupon code "NWPCUDGT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3200lm brightness with 90% energy savings
- 0.87-inch ultra-slim design for low ceilings
- Two-step simple twist-lock installation
- Flicker-free eye protection technology
- 25,000-hour long-lasting LED lifespan
Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel's bedding and bath sale covers organic cotton sheet sets, quilts, duvet covers, and bath mats at up to 60% off. Sheet sets start at $103.96, down from $129.95, while quilts range from $223.96 to $279.96. Virtually everything ships for free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Organic cotton bed sheet sets
- Organic cotton quilts in multiple colors
- Reversible and printed duvet covers
- Organic cotton bath mats and rugs
- Quilted cotton jersey bed blankets
- Free shipping on featured items
Crate & Barrel's outdoor furniture sale covers sofas, dining tables and chairs, lounge seating, and umbrellas, with discounts up to 60% off. The lineup includes pieces like the Walker Metal Outdoor Sofa with Sunbrella cushions and the Mallorca Wood Outdoor Sofa, spanning materials like teak, metal, and wicker across 278 items. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Sofas, sectionals, dining tables, chairs, lounge chairs, daybeds, and umbrellas included
- Umbrellas discounted up to 70% off
- Sofas, dining sets, and lounge seating discounted up to 60% off
- Some pieces feature Sunbrella cushions
- Materials include teak wood, metal, and all-weather wicker
- 278 items included in the sale
Sign In or Register