Crate & Barrel's bedding and bath sale covers organic cotton sheet sets, quilts, duvet covers, and bath mats at up to 60% off. Sheet sets start at $103.96, down from $129.95, while quilts range from $223.96 to $279.96. Virtually everything ships for free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Organic cotton bed sheet sets
- Organic cotton quilts in multiple colors
- Reversible and printed duvet covers
- Organic cotton bath mats and rugs
- Quilted cotton jersey bed blankets
- Free shipping on featured items
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Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
This Marauder's Map tapestry throw blanket is $19, down from its $26 regular price. You'd pay $45 elsewhere. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 48" x 60"
- Made from 100% polyester
- Decorative fringe edges on all sides
- Weighs 1.5 lb.
- Officially licensed Harry Potter design
- Machine washable on delicate cycle
Get back-to-school-ready with the Dream Serenity Dorm in a Box for $14.72 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8". Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel is offering up to 60% off decor and lighting, spanning categories like lighting, rugs, pillows and throws, wall decor, vases, decor sets, and outdoor decor. Over 1,000 items are included. Many items ship free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Covers lighting, bedding, pillows & throws, and wall decor & mirrors
- Also includes home accents, outdoor decor, window curtains, and rugs
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
- Many items ship free
Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
Crate & Barrel's rugs sale covers 162 items, including hand-knotted and handwoven styles like the Tavira Performance and Andalucia Performance collections. Prices span a wide range, with rugs such as the Vienne Performance Wool Handwoven Beige Area Rug starting at $479.20. The sale spans multiple materials, patterns, and colors, so shoppers can find options for various room sizes and styles. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes hand-knotted and handwoven area rugs
- Available in performance materials for durability
- Runners and textured floor coverings included
- Multiple sizes ranging from area rugs to large room rugs
- Variety of colors including green, beige, ivory, and blue
- 162 items included in the sale
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