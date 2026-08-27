Wayfair's Living Room Seating Sale covers sofas, sectionals, armchairs, recliners, and ottomans with savings of up to 60% off. Pictured is the Wade Logan Carmencita 65" Linen Upholstered Square Arm Loveseat for $310 ($150 off). Shop Now at Wayfair
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At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Doubles as a couch during the day and folds flat for guests or a small space overnight, making it a practical pick for studio apartments or spare rooms without dedicating square footage to a permanent bed. Apply coupon code "L7OJ8T5P" for a total savings of $52, and $6 under our previous mention. Shipping takes around 10 days. The same promo code also takes 50% off the other options on the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- Convertible 3-in-1 chair, sofa, and sleeper design
- No assembly required for instant use
- Sturdy 300lbs weight capacity with floor protection
- Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric for post-workout comfort
- High-density foam for long-lasting support
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
Wayfair's Labor Day Sale spans furniture, mattresses, rugs, and outdoor categories, with a mattress clearance featuring Sealy (up to $400 off) called out separately. Shoppers can find markdowns on patio furniture and dining sets alongside fall-focused decor and bedding as summer clearance winds down. Shop Now at Wayfair
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