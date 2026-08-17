Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
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Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get The Pioneer Woman Harper Leather Recliner for $125. It's dropped by $125 in the last week and is now at a very strong price for such a chair. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel is offering up to 60% off decor and lighting, spanning categories like lighting, rugs, pillows and throws, wall decor, vases, decor sets, and outdoor decor. Over 1,000 items are included. Many items ship free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Covers lighting, bedding, pillows & throws, and wall decor & mirrors
- Also includes home accents, outdoor decor, window curtains, and rugs
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
- Many items ship free
Crate & Barrel's bedding and bath sale covers organic cotton sheet sets, quilts, duvet covers, and bath mats at up to 60% off. Sheet sets start at $103.96, down from $129.95, while quilts range from $223.96 to $279.96. Virtually everything ships for free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Organic cotton bed sheet sets
- Organic cotton quilts in multiple colors
- Reversible and printed duvet covers
- Organic cotton bath mats and rugs
- Quilted cotton jersey bed blankets
- Free shipping on featured items
Crate & Barrel's rugs sale covers 162 items, including hand-knotted and handwoven styles like the Tavira Performance and Andalucia Performance collections. Prices span a wide range, with rugs such as the Vienne Performance Wool Handwoven Beige Area Rug starting at $479.20. The sale spans multiple materials, patterns, and colors, so shoppers can find options for various room sizes and styles. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes hand-knotted and handwoven area rugs
- Available in performance materials for durability
- Runners and textured floor coverings included
- Multiple sizes ranging from area rugs to large room rugs
- Variety of colors including green, beige, ivory, and blue
- 162 items included in the sale
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