This Costway patio bench is $80.74 at Walmart. You'd pay around $100 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Integrated coffee table with a hole for a patio umbrella (umbrella not included)
- Table supports up to 90 lbs. and each seat holds up to 360 lbs.
- Measures 62" L x 22.5" W x 35.5" H
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Published 3 min ago
Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Teak Warehouse's Last Chance Sale covers outdoor furniture including teak dining tables, sofa sets, benches, and concrete fire pits as the brand clears space for new arrivals. The Troy Weathered Teak Outdoor Dining Table 118" is marked down to $2,599 from a $6,859 retail price, and several concrete fire pits are priced at $799. Shipping is calculated at checkout by size and location. Shop Now at Teak Warehouse
- Includes outdoor sofas, sectionals, dining tables, and benches
- Concrete fire pits available in black, white, and gray finishes
- Reclaimed and A-Grade teak construction across multiple pieces
- Some items marked Ready To Ship for delivery in 3 weeks or less
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers this patio umbrella for $80. That's a savings of $174. It covers a 15x9-foot rectangular area and includes built-in LED lights along the canopy edge for use after dark, plus a weighted base with fillable bags for stability. Buy Now at Best Buy
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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