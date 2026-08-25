As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers this patio umbrella for $80. That's a savings of $174. It covers a 15x9-foot rectangular area and includes built-in LED lights along the canopy edge for use after dark, plus a weighted base with fillable bags for stability. Buy Now at Best Buy
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Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Teak Warehouse's Last Chance Sale covers outdoor furniture including teak dining tables, sofa sets, benches, and concrete fire pits as the brand clears space for new arrivals. The Troy Weathered Teak Outdoor Dining Table 118" is marked down to $2,599 from a $6,859 retail price, and several concrete fire pits are priced at $799. Shipping is calculated at checkout by size and location. Shop Now at Teak Warehouse
- Includes outdoor sofas, sectionals, dining tables, and benches
- Concrete fire pits available in black, white, and gray finishes
- Reclaimed and A-Grade teak construction across multiple pieces
- Some items marked Ready To Ship for delivery in 3 weeks or less
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this Ainfox 13-Foot Large Patio Umbrella for $60. It's the best price we could find by $240 and a great deal for a patio umbrella of this size. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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