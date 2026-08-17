Lowe's Summer Closeout Outdoors Deals spans everything from fire pits and pergolas to pool care and patio cushions, with markdowns reaching 70% off. A 48" allen + roth steel fire pit table drops to $299 from $419, while a full 10-ft allen + roth pergola with canopy is $973, down from $1,298. Smaller items get discounts too, like Corona hand pruners under $17 and pool shock under $7, making it easy to shop across categories in one trip. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Origin 21 28" Steel Round Portable Wood-Burning Fire Pit for $75.20 ($19 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's