Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Bluetooth Hand-Free Headset Stereo Headphones for $5.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
  • up to 10 hours talk time
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • built-in microphone
  • noise cancellation
  • silicone replacement ear buds 2-set
  • Model: HBS800