Barnes & Noble is taking 50% off select Indicator Films titles on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, with over 100 items included. The cut films from directors like Jean Rollin and Bertrand Blier span horror, drama, mystery, and fantasy genres. The sale runs through October 4, 2026. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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Published 18 min ago
This Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is $109.99, down from a comparable value of $158.76. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes all 6 films in the Middle-Earth saga
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format
- PG-13 rating
- Studio: Warner Home Video
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble is taking 50% off select Bandai collectibles, including Gundam model kits, Tamashii Nations figures, and anime figures from series like Naruto, Demon Slayer, and One Piece. Prices after discount range from about $5 for smaller model kits up to $45 for detailed figures like Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble is offering up to 30% off SteelBooks, covering hundreds of titles across Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD formats. The lineup spans Studio Ghibli favorites like Spirited Away and Kiki's Delivery Service at $18.89, horror and action titles such as They Live and Army of Darkness at $24.49 to $31.49, and newer releases like The Boy and the Heron at $31.49. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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