Barnes & Noble is taking 50% off select Bandai collectibles, including Gundam model kits, Tamashii Nations figures, and anime figures from series like Naruto, Demon Slayer, and One Piece. Prices after discount range from about $5 for smaller model kits up to $45 for detailed figures like Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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Expires 9/7/2026
Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Contixo BK12 Retro Pendulum Clock 751-Piece Building Set for $20. That's the best price we could find by $15. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Buy Now at Best Buy
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Fairfield Collectibles' Inventory Liquidation Sale spans diecast cars, trucks, military vehicles, and model kits across scales from 1:18 to 1:144. Discounts range widely, such as a KK Scale 1959 Jaguar MK II dropping to $95.75 from $144.99, and a LuftX Arado E.555 model falling to $24.75 from $57.99. The sale also covers non-vehicle collectibles like Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and Vintage Sign Co. metal signs. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Barnes & Noble is taking 50% off select Indicator Films titles on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, with over 100 items included. The cut films from directors like Jean Rollin and Bertrand Blier span horror, drama, mystery, and fantasy genres. The sale runs through October 4, 2026. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
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