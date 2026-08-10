Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
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Published 6 min ago
Amazon has a broad range of vinyl records on sale, with prices spanning from $10.80. The selection covers everything from classic rock compilations like the Creedence Clearwater Revival Legacy set to electronic and disco collections such as The Italo Disco Collection. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wide selection of vinyl records across genres and artists
- Prices range from about $10.80 to $89.40
- Includes titles like Creedence Clearwater Revival's Legacy and Yo La Tengo's Genius + Love
- Customer ratings shown range from 4.2 to 5.0 stars
This Walmart-exclusive vinyl of Queen's Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 is $31.97. It's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for orders of $35 or more, otherwise shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Walmart-exclusive vinyl pressing
- Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 collection
- Released by Hollywood Records
- Rock genre LP record
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
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