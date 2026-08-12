Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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This upcoming 5-film steelbook set bundles A Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, The Shining, and Little Shop of Horrors across 10 discs, each with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital copies. The Amazon Exclusive library case is designed to house all five steelbooks together. It releases October 6. Buy Now at Amazon
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
This Pokemon movie collection is $10.99, down from $24.98. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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