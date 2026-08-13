Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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Expires 9/7/2026
Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This reprint of the 1897 Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalogue is $13.89, down from $29.99. At 720 pages, it offers a detailed look at goods sold in the late 1800s. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This Brain Games Sticker by Number: Snoopy book is $8, down from $11.98, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It's an officially licensed Peanuts product with 52 pages of sticker-by-number designs. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Officially licensed Peanuts product featuring Snoopy
- 52 pages
- Measures 8.75" x 10"
- Weighs 9.6 oz.
- Published by Publications International, Ltd.
This Super Mario Encyclopedia is $25.27, down from its $49.99 list price. You'd pay at least $10 more elsewhere, with most sellers charging $50. The hardcover book covers 256 pages documenting the first 30 years of the franchise. Buy Now at Amazon
This book is priced at $13.72 at Amazon, down from $32.50. That matches its all-time low price. Most sellers charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
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