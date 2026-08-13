Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble