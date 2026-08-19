Barnes & Noble is offering up to 30% off SteelBooks, covering hundreds of titles across Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD formats. The lineup spans Studio Ghibli favorites like Spirited Away and Kiki's Delivery Service at $18.89, horror and action titles such as They Live and Army of Darkness at $24.49 to $31.49, and newer releases like The Boy and the Heron at $31.49. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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Published 13 min ago
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
This Criterion Collection Blu-ray of The Princess Bride is $19.98 at Amazon. That's $8 below the original price, which ties the all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Criterion Collection edition
- Blu-ray format
- Released October 30, 2018
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble is offering buy one, get one 50% off across its Collectible Editions Series, covering hardcover classics, pocket paperbacks, and flexibound titles. Pocket editions like The Art of War and The Raven and Other Poems start at $10, while hardcover collections such as Jurassic Park/The Lost World run up to $40. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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