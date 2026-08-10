Fairfield Collectibles' Inventory Liquidation Sale spans diecast cars, trucks, military vehicles, and model kits across scales from 1:18 to 1:144. Discounts range widely, such as a KK Scale 1959 Jaguar MK II dropping to $95.75 from $144.99, and a LuftX Arado E.555 model falling to $24.75 from $57.99. The sale also covers non-vehicle collectibles like Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and Vintage Sign Co. metal signs. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO's sale spans a wide mix of items beyond building sets, including key chains, plush figures, mugs, and holiday apparel. Discounts go as steep as 70% off, such as the Fennec Shand Key Chain dropping to $1.79 from $5.99. Other items, like Christmas pajamas and Harry Potter plush toys, are marked down between 20% and 40% off. Shipping adds $4.95 or orders of $35 or more ships for free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Fairfield Collectibles has a range of Royal Bobbles bobbleheads discounted, including several presidential figures like Zachary Taylor and James Garfield down to $20.75 from $29.99. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Sign In or Register