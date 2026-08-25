At Walmart, get this Aoxun 8x10-Foot Wall-Mounted Gazebo for $210. It's the best price we could find by $16. It's wall-mounted option built with a carbon steel frame and a polycarbonate roof rated to handle winds up to 38 mph and 4" of snow. The roof also blocks 99% of UV rays and includes a sloped design with drainage holes to prevent water pooling. Buy Now at Walmart
- Polycarbonate roof panel supports up to 55 lbs. per square meter
- Blocks 99% of UV rays
- Rated to withstand winds of 31-38 mph and 4" of snow
- Carbon steel frame w/ triangle support structure for wall mounting
- Sloped roof design w/ built-in drainage holes
- Includes step-by-step illustrated assembly instructions
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As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers this patio umbrella for $80. That's a savings of $174. It covers a 15x9-foot rectangular area and includes built-in LED lights along the canopy edge for use after dark, plus a weighted base with fillable bags for stability. Buy Now at Best Buy
Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Teak Warehouse's Last Chance Sale covers outdoor furniture including teak dining tables, sofa sets, benches, and concrete fire pits as the brand clears space for new arrivals. The Troy Weathered Teak Outdoor Dining Table 118" is marked down to $2,599 from a $6,859 retail price, and several concrete fire pits are priced at $799. Shipping is calculated at checkout by size and location. Shop Now at Teak Warehouse
- Includes outdoor sofas, sectionals, dining tables, and benches
- Concrete fire pits available in black, white, and gray finishes
- Reclaimed and A-Grade teak construction across multiple pieces
- Some items marked Ready To Ship for delivery in 3 weeks or less
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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