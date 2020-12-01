New
Amazon Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini 1080p Smart Security Camera
$50 $125
free shipping

That's $20 under what you'd pay buying these separately elsewhere and available now vs a 3-to-6 month wait from Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Echo Show
    • first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
    • 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
    • 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
    • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Blink Mini
    • a 110° field of view
    • infrared night vision
    • compatible with Android or iOS
    • 2-way audio recording
    • blue LED
    • free trial of Blink cloud storage
