That's $20 under what you'd pay buying these separately elsewhere and available now vs a 3-to-6 month wait from Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Echo Show
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Blink Mini
- a 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue.
- Blue is back in stock on December 19, while Glacier White is expected to ship in 3 to 6 months. Both can still be ordered at this price.
- LED display
That's tied with the best price we've seen for the Echo Dot alone. (You'd pay at least $9 for the bulb elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected back December 3.
It's half off and at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on November 28.
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- 2 built-in speakers
- 1 MP camera
- Alexa smart voice control
- compatible with Android and FireOS 6
- 75Hz to 16kHz frequency range
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Don't let your old Echo devices go to waste, even if they're broken! Instead, get them quickly assessed to nab a gift card plus a major discount on a new Echo to update your smart home experience. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The amount you get on the gift card will depend on your trade-in model.
- Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
The Echo Show 5 costs $45 alone with Prime, so you're getting the TP-Link smart plug for $5, and making a savings of $63 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Echo Show is available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- This item will be in stock on November 14 but can be ordered now.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart Plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale is already underway, with discounts on TVs, computers, video games, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
It's $150 under list price for this hard to find model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Model: 4T-C70BK2UD
Ordering via Alexa knocks $24 off and gives it the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The price has dropped by a buck to $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an eero WiFi System".
- covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 auto-sensing Gigabit ports
- compatible with Alexa devices
- remote access via the eero mobile app
That's a low by $60 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible Echo device or the Alexa app
- voice control
- multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
Save $35 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available now in Twilight Blue. (Other colors are out of stock until December 23 but can be ordered now at this price.)
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
