This Kobalt router is $30 off at Lowe's, dropping it to $149 from its regular price of $179. It includes a router table, pairs a 12-amp motor with 2-HP output, and accepts both 1/4" and 1/2" bits for added versatility. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 24. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12-amp motor with 2-HP output
- Variable speed control
- Compatible with 1/4" and 1/2" router bits
- Fixed-base router design
- Includes router table
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Expires 9/24/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 6-in-1 Ball End Metric Hex Key Set for $3.98. That's a $6 savings. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Lowe's
This Kobalt 3-piece pliers and wrench set is $16.98 at Lowe's, down from $24.48. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this set. The set comes without a case, keeping it simple for shoppers who just need the tools themselves. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 3 pliers with built-in wrench functions
- Blue-finished handles
- Sold without a storage case
- Model number 55755
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|16%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
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