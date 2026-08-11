This Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster is $10 off at Target, bringing it down to $29.99 from $39.99. It includes bagel, reheat, and defrost settings along with extra-wide slots that fit thick bread or bagels. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- 900-watt power
- Extra wide 1.5" x 5" toasting slots
- 7-setting shade dial
- Reheat, defrost, and bagel functions
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Limited 3-year warranty
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This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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