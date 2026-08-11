Wayfair offers the 17 Stories Gilsum End Table in Brown/Black for $19.99. That's a $28 savings. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Measures 27.2" H x 20.5" W x 12.6" D
- Holds up to 55 lbs.
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Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Lifetime 5-Foot Rectangle Fold-in-Half Table for $33. It's the best price we could find by $19. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
At $9.49, this armrest clip table is now half its regular price of $19. It'll ship for free for Prime members, too. The table clips onto round or square armrests up to 9.8" wide and adjusts from 2.5" to 4.5" in height, giving small spaces like apartments or dorm rooms a spot for drinks, remotes, or snacks without needing extra floor space. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clips onto round or square armrests up to 9.8" wide
- Spring-loaded grips hold the tray in place
- Tray measures 9.8" in diameter and adjusts from 2.5" to 4.5" in height
- No assembly required
- Wipes clean with a damp cloth
- Fits armrests between 5" and 9.8" wide
This C-shaped table slides under your sofa or bed and offers multiple outlets and USB ports. It's $14 off the $34 list price with no code required. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact C-shaped design fits under sofas and beds
- Built-in 2 AC outlets and USB charging ports
- Includes storage bag for organizing daily items
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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