Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
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Expires 8/22/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Handles steam mopping, spot cleaning, and garment steaming across 11 functions, which makes it a reasonable pick if you want one appliance to cover multiple cleaning tasks. Apply coupon code "S5ALKTQM " for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-in-1 versatile handheld and upright steam cleaner
- Chemical-free 212°F high-temperature steam for deep cleaning
- Ready in 20 seconds with 20 minutes continuous steam
- Lightweight design with 120° swivel head for maneuverability
- Extended 22.9ft power cord for room-to-room cleaning
With promo code "BRANDS20", this Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum drops to $199.99. That's the best price we could find by $300. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon expires August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Cordless stick vacuum that converts to a handheld with one click
- Up to 40 minutes of run time in eco mode
- Whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust
- Includes Motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, wall dock, and charger
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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