Explore Beijing, Suzhou, Wuxi, Hangzhou, and Shanghai on this 8-night escorted China vacation with international airfare, 4- and 5-star hotels, guided sightseeing, and high-speed rail. Highlights include the Forbidden City, Great Wall of China, Lingering Garden in Suzhou, West Lake in Hangzhou, and Shanghai’s Bund. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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