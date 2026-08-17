Stay 7 nights at the 5-star Villa Nautica, Maldives, with round-trip airfare from various U.S. airports. This all-inclusive package also includes meals and drinks at the hotel and round-trip speedboat transfers between the airport and resort. Rates are based on double occupancy; tourist taxes and resort fees are not included. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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