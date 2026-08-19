Travel from Osaka to Tokyo on this 7-night Japan vacation with round-trip international airfare, 4-star hotel accommodations, guided sightseeing, and bullet train travel. Highlights include Osaka Castle, Kyoto’s Kinkakuji, Mount Fuji, Lake Kawaguchi, Meiji Shrine, and time to explore Tokyo. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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