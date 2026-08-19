Discover Lima, the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco on this 7-night guided Peru vacation. The package includes round-trip international flights, domestic flights, superior hotel accommodations, sightseeing, and an overnight stay in Machu Picchu village. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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