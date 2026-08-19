Explore Japan and China on this 16-night guided vacation with international flights, 4- and 5-star hotel accommodations, bullet train travel, sightseeing, and 19 meals. The itinerary takes you from Osaka, Kyoto, Mount Fuji, and Tokyo to Beijing, Suzhou, Wuxi, Hangzhou, and Shanghai, with highlights including Kinkakuji, Meiji Shrine, the Forbidden City, the Great Wall of China, and West Lake. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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