Explore Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Wuxi, Hangzhou, and Hong Kong on this 11-night escorted vacation with international flights, 4- and 5-star hotels, guided sightseeing, and high-speed rail. Highlights include the Forbidden City, Great Wall of China, Shanghai's Bund, Lingering Garden in Suzhou, West Lake in Hangzhou, and time to explore Hong Kong. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at TRIPOPPO