Explore South Korea and Japan on this 14-night escorted vacation with round-trip international airfare, 4-star hotels, daily sightseeing, and 17 meals. The itinerary begins in Seoul and continues through Daegu, Gyeongju, Busan, and Andong before flying to Osaka and touring Nara, Kyoto, Mount Fuji, and Tokyo. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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