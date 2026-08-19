Explore China and Vietnam on this 11-night escorted vacation with international flights, 4- and 5-star hotels, guided sightseeing, and 13 meals. Highlights include Beijing's Forbidden City and Great Wall, Shanghai and the Bund, West Lake in Hangzhou, and time in Ho Chi Minh City, with additional stops in Suzhou and Wuxi. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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