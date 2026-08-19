Explore Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, and Hong Kong on this 13-night escorted vacation with international flights, 4- and 5-star hotels, guided sightseeing, and 13 meals. Highlights include the Forbidden City, Great Wall of China, Shanghai's Bund, the Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, and time to explore Hong Kong. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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