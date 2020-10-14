New
Refurb iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum
$170 $300
free shipping

That's a $30 drop from our July refurb mention, the best price we've seen, and $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb at other iRobot storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • scheduling
  • virtual wall barrier
  • auto docking and recharging
  • Model: CR_860
