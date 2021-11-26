That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save on over 130 certified refurbished power tools, with parts prices starting from $5, heat guns from $26, electric scissors from $34, leaf blowers from $40, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $57 ($63 off).
That's $13 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 4-position pivoting head
- dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG119
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5mm acrylic baffles
- Toshiba TB6S109 drivers
- capable of carving & cutting different materials
- Model: 3018-PROVer
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
It's $21 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- turn-on/bump-off switch
- 5.0 amp, 30,000 rpm motor
- Model: DW660
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $34.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $127. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
It's $9 under our open box mention from October and $17 less than buying it new from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- hyper-stream air nozzle
- one-hand operation
- cord retainer
- Model: WG519
That's $100 under our refurb mention from last month and $400 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year Worx warranty.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
It's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most retailers charge at least $139. Buy Now at Amazon
- brushless motor
- 3-speed control
- up 95 MPH air speed
- Model: WG584.9
