Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get the best price we could find by $64. That's a great deal considering it's only $3 more than the refurbished combo we mentioned in December. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
That's $14 under Worx' direct price after coupon code "PREP4SPRING". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 1/4" hex shank
- HSS bits for metal, wood, plastic and aluminum
- locking storage case
- Model: WA1112
That's $6 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
