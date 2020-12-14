Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Expires 12/19/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $23, although most retailers charge at least $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- You must add the item to the cart to see this price.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
That's $60 less than what Worx charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- two speed operation
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- Model: WG524
It's $5 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $229. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $973 at your local hardware store. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- cut to edge technology
- auto scheduling
- app control
- Model: WR140
Save on generators, garden tools, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Sportsman 3,500W Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator for $299 (low by $100).
- Most items ship free, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee on those that don't.
It's a buck under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon steel blade and hook
- adjustable foam grip
- Model: LR 3460
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- max air flow at 450 CFM, air speed at 125 MPH
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCBL722P1
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
You'd pay at least $65 more for a new until elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
That's $18 under the lowest price we could find today for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in-cart.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- articulating motor
- 75 mph air speed
- Model: WG512
