Add it to the cart and it drops to 43% off list and the lowest price around for any new Worx Hydroshot model, beating out several bare tool offers and 20V models. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 40V Max lithium battery and charger, 20-foot hose, short lance, extension lance, nozzle, and carry bag
- 0.5 GPM max flow rate
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 335 PSI max pressure
- Model: WG640
Add it to the cart and the price drops to $25 below the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
That's $91 less than other stores charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Adjustable Head
- Automatic Feed System
- Edge Cutting Function
- 50/80 mph air speed
- Model: WG929
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $199 or more.
- $90 off $349 or more.
- $175 off $499 or more.
- Discounts apply automatically in the cart.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Purchase an eligible power tool from Milwaukee, Makita, RYOBI, or RIDGID and receive a free tool or battery. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2-way USB mobile device charging
- LED flashlight
- red & white SOS LED light
- 1,200mAh li-polymer battery
- IP54 waterproof rating
- includes 12V car charging cable and USB charging cable
- Model: WX852L
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
Add to cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $25 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- This item is in "open-box" condition, meaning that's basically new but may not ship in original packaging
- carbide tipped blade
- vacuum adapter
- hex key
- battery
- charger
- Model: WX530L
