New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Worx Hydroshot 40V Cordless Portable Power Cleaner
$80 in cart $100
free shipping

Add it to the cart and it drops to 43% off list and the lowest price around for any new Worx Hydroshot model, beating out several bare tool offers and 20V models. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes 40V Max lithium battery and charger, 20-foot hose, short lance, extension lance, nozzle, and carry bag
  • 0.5 GPM max flow rate
  • 5-­in-­1 pressure nozzle
  • 335 PSI max pressure
  • Model: WG640
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $80 Buy Now