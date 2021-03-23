New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Worx WG291 56V 24" Cordless Hedge Trimmer
$120 $240
free shipping

It's $130 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • dual action blades
  • hand guard
  • 3/4" cutting capacity
  • Model: WG291
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $120 Buy Now