New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx 56V 20" Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
$271 $500
free shipping

After coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" that's $269 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • mulch plug
  • IntelliCut technology
  • 2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge
  • foam padded handle
  • grass collection bag
  • side-discharge chute
  • Model: WG774
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% $280 (exp 4 mos ago) $271 Buy Now