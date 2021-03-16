After coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" that's $269 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- mulch plug
- IntelliCut technology
- 2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge
- foam padded handle
- grass collection bag
- side-discharge chute
- Model: WG774
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 22" reach
- connects to any 20V or 40V Hydroshot model
- Model: WA1800
That's $48 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx direct via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- trims and edges
- Command Feed technology
- 7 handle and 6 head rotation positions
- extra spool holder
- includes 2 batteries
- Model: WG170
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- stream to mist spray
- for spraying insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides
- 8 gallons per minute & 900 psi
- Model: SG-1700-22
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
Save on a selection of about 50 outdoor and garden power tools from top brands. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Black & Decker BESTA512CM 12" 3-in-1 Compact Electric Lawn Mower for $75 (low by $4).
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
Apply code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $25 less than what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6 speed settings
- dust collection canister
- Model: WX822L
