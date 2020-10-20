New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 20-volt Cordless Leaf Blower
$80 $100
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • rechargable 20V 2.0 MaxLithium battery
  • includes wide nozzle, dust brush, detail brush, & accessory bag
  • Model: WG545.1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $40 (exp 1 yr ago) $80 Buy Now