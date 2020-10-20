It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- rechargable 20V 2.0 MaxLithium battery
- includes wide nozzle, dust brush, detail brush, & accessory bag
- Model: WG545.1
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Add it to the cart and it drops to 43% off list and the lowest price around for any new Worx Hydroshot model, beating out several bare tool offers and 20V models. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 40V Max lithium battery and charger, 20-foot hose, short lance, extension lance, nozzle, and carry bag
- 0.5 GPM max flow rate
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 335 PSI max pressure
- Model: WG640
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
That's $91 less than other stores charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Adjustable Head
- Automatic Feed System
- Edge Cutting Function
- 50/80 mph air speed
- Model: WG929
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "CJNJHHM5" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- The same coupon code drops the 1-pack option to $7.99.
- Sold by Goodtime Home via Amazon.
- fits all standard 3/4” faucets and hoses
It's the best price we could find by $3 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS." Buy Now at Tanga
- 4-volt lithium-ion battery
- up to 4 hours of continuous runtime when fully charged
- 3-watt motor sprays up to 15 gallons per charge
- 20" spray wand
- adjusts from jet stream to fan spray
- Model: SJ-APS-1G
Apply coupon code "506JHI79" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JLM-US via Amazon.
- latex core
- expands from 17-feet to 50-feet
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Add it to the cart and the price drops to $25 below the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2-way USB mobile device charging
- LED flashlight
- red & white SOS LED light
- 1,200mAh li-polymer battery
- IP54 waterproof rating
- includes 12V car charging cable and USB charging cable
- Model: WX852L
It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
