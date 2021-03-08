Save $16 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
It's $100 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- mulch plug and side discharge
- 2 removable 20V 5.0Ah batteries
- steel cutting deck
- Model: WG751
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
That's $5 off list and the best price we could find, although you will pay at least $40 for 100-ft. kink-resistant hose elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6 shipping charge. Plus members bag free shipping.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- inner rib for kink resistance
- ergonomic grip
- crush and leak proof hose couplings
- radial braid reinforced
- Model: 8599-120
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
Shop discounted garden tools, trailers, sprayers, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Steel Jumbo Garden Wagon for $99.99 ($40 off).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's a savings of $5 or $18 for two pairs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Grey Heather/ Black.
- Add two pairs to cart to see that discounted price reflected.
Save on over 5,500 items, with a discount to rival the adidas main site sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the extra 25% off discount reflected in the price.
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
