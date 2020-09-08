New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Worx 20V Power Share Flexible LED Light
$10 $13
free shipping

Knock an extra $3 off with coupon code "PARTYFOR25". (It's also $5 less than our our last mention in October.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay
Features
  • Up to 100 lumens
  • Model: WX028L.9
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting eBay Worx Tools
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 88% $15 (exp 8 mos ago) $10 Buy Now