It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
This combo is $500 off list price and by far the best deal we could find. But it's even better than that: Home Depot usually charges $125 for one battery, and a similar high torque impact wrench is $219 elsewhere. So it's a way low per-tool price, plus you get three batteries, a charger, and carry bag. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 9 tools, 3 rechargeable batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: 2695-29P
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
That's at least $373 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- cut to edge technology
- auto scheduling
- app control
- Model: WR140
It's $4 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find for factory-sealed unit by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $29.74. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
