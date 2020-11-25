New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Worx 20V Li-ion Cordless Drill, Jigsaw, and Flex Light Combo
$100 $200
free shipping

It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
  • Model: WX958L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay Worx Tools
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% $100 (exp 2 wks ago) $100 Buy Now