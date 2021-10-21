It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 360° rotating head
- Model: WX095L.9
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
This is the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits window openings 27" to 38" W x 26.25" H
- front-mounted rotary control
- permanently lubricated
- up to 3,560-CFM
- 1/6-horsepower
- 3 speeds
- 120 volts
- Model: 9166F
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at REI
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- soft-touch foam blades
- includes screws for wall or shelf mount
That's a $23 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth enabled
- works with Lasko Connect app
- 3 speeds
- built-in carry handle
- timer option
- 42" tall
- ETL listed
- Model: T42905
Apply coupon code "O4U6DNLW" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jaykuton via Amazon.
- LED light
- plastic frame & fan blade
- built-in 15,000-Mah rechargeable battery
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Save on over 130 certified refurbished power tools, with parts prices starting from $5, heat guns from $26, electric scissors from $34, leaf blowers from $40, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $57 ($63 off).
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's $299 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 600 cubic feet per minute
- 2 speeds extension
- cord retainer
- Model: WG520
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|62%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register