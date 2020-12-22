Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Battery and charger are not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto chain lubrication
- auto tensioning system
- built-in chain brake
- oil level indicator
- Model: WG322.9
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- horizontal handle
- weighs just 24.2-lbs.
- up to 45° bevel range
- up to 52° miter range
- Model: C10FCGM
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to get within $5 of our early Black Friday mention and $63 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- articulating motor
- 75 mph air speed
- Model: WG512
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 80 nails per minute and up to 500 shots in one charge
- tool free depth adjustment
- quick-load magazine
- Model: WX840L
- UPC: 845534019353
