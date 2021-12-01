It's $46 less than a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- You can also choose a certified refurb for $120, open-box for $125, or new for $128.
- It comes with a 3-year Worx warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's the best price we could find by $34.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $127. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
It's $9 under our open box mention from October and $17 less than buying it new from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- hyper-stream air nozzle
- one-hand operation
- cord retainer
- Model: WG519
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- delivers 250 CFM and 90 MPH
Save on select saws, pressure washers, tillers, and other tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sun Joe 10" 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $61.70 (low by $47).
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-watt LED light
- maintenance free
- moves up to 800-lbs. of snow per minute
- Model: SJ625E
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $13 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
That's $100 under our refurb mention from last month and $400 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year Worx warranty.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
That's $25 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
