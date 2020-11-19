New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Worx TriVac 3-in-1 Leaf Blower / Mulcher / Vacuum & Leaf Collection System
$64 in cart $200
free shipping

It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 16:1 mulching ratio
  • detachable bag
  • two speed operation
  • Model: WG524
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% $88 (exp 1 yr ago) $64 Buy Now